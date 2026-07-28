Mark Pope and Kentucky have one of college basketball's top breakout candidates

This is a pivotal season for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats as he tries to prove that he is the man for the job in Lexington. Coach Pope did an excellent job this offseason of bringing in a lot of talent from the transfer portal, but one of the best moves Pope made was making sure to get Malachi Moreno back in Lexington for another season.

As a true freshman, Moreno averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. He did this in a year where Big Blue Nation didn’t expect him to play much, but injuries plus his play earned the Kentucky native Moreno more minutes.

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) spins to the basket around Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jalen Washington (13) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf put out an article talking all things college basketball, and one of the conversations these two had was about some of the breakout stars in college hoops. Kentucky’s seven-footer Moreno was one of the players listed as a breakout star for the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Here is what Medcalf and Borzello had to say about Moreno: “The 7-foot sophomore made the right move to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to Lexington, where he'll get another chance to learn under Mark Pope, a former NBA center himself, and improve on last season's 59% shooting from inside the arc.”

This year I believe that Moreno is going to get himself closer to averaging a double-double. I see a world where he averages 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks per game for Pope’s Wildcats. If he is able to put up numbers like that this season, he should be a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) passes the ball during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BBN will remember that Moreno tested the NBA Draft waters and, while doing this, got close to being a first-round pick. It made sense for him to return to Lexington, but the NBA scouts see something in him. No one expected Moreno to have the season that he did for the Wildcats as a freshman, but he quickly exceeded expectations. I think he will do the same this season, as the expectations for his sophomore year are high, but he will exceed them.

The breakout season is without question coming this year for Moreno as he is going to turn himself into one of the best big men not only in the SEC but in all of college basketball.

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