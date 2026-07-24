Mark Pope breaks down how Kentucky can have a good defense

Mark Pope is known as an offensive coach. He is a very good offensive coach, but sometimes folks wonder about his defenses. Last season Pope had a solid defensive team that was ranked 28th defensively in KenPom. This was pretty good for a Pope coached team, but funny enough, the offense struggled last season.

This offseason Pope went out and recruited a ton of elite offensive players in the transfer portal. When it comes to analytics, these players Pope brought in aside from Franck Kepnang aren’t known as very good defenders. Knowing this is the case, BBN wonders if Pope is going to have a team that can defend this season.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope greets a referee before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is what Pope had to say about Kentucky’s defense at his press conference: “We were a good defensive team last year; we were a top 30 defensive team. This team doesn’t have a known commodity like an Otega Oweh or Mo Dioubate, who were known elite-level defensive players. What we do is have a bunch of high-IQ guys with a ton of length. We will say all year long that length is our strength. We have to make it our strength. I think we have the opportunity to be disruptive with our length. This team has a chance to be an absolutely great defensive team; it’s something we're working on every single day.”

Pope is right that this team does have a ton of length, but at the same time some of these players are a bit scrawny. This creates some concerns for how well the Wildcats will be able to rebound. This length will give Kentucky the chance to hop into passing lanes and take the ball away from the other team a lot. This is something the Wildcats didn’t do much a year ago.

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team against the Louisiana State Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This team is going to be one of the best teams in college basketball when it comes to offense. This means that if the Wildcats can play any kind of defense at all, they are going to be dangerous once the Big Dance comes around. Knowing how good this team is on offense, Pope needs to spend a ton of time with these players working on defense.

I am a believer that coaches should recruit elite offensive players and teach them defense. That is the goal for Pope and the staff this offseason, as this roster has a ton of great scorers who struggle on defense. If the Wildcats defend this season, Pope will have a scary good team.

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