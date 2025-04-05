Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats landed an elite All-ACC PG in the transfer portal
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have landed their second player in the transfer portal as former Pitt point guard Jaland Lowe chose Kentucky.
Last season for the Pitt Panthers, Lowe averaged 16.8 points, 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.
The only real struggle for Lowe is his efficiency and shooting the three ball. Lowe shot 37.6% from the field and 26.6% from three. These percentages aren't great, but he was shooting the ball 14.3 times per game, and this will not be the case at Kentucky.
In his final season at San Diego State, Lamont Butler shot barely over 30% from three, but for the Wildcat's last season, he shot 39.1%. Kentucky fans can expect this kind of shooting jump from Lowe this year.
While there are shooting and efficiency issues for Lowe, he is an elite passer and a solid defender. Lowe's 5.5 assists per game will make him special in the Kentucky offense.
Fans need to also remember that Butler only shot three shots per game from beyond the three-point line, so Lowe won't be shooting it a ton from deep.
Knowing what a point guard is supposed to do in Pope's offense, Lowe is the perfect addition. Plus, the Texas native is only a sophomore, so he will have multiple years of eligibility left.
The ACC was down this year, but Lowe was able to average 16.8 points per game which earned him All-ACC Third Team honors. His game will quickly translate to the SEC, and he has a very bright future ahead playing for Mark Pope.