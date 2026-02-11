Mark Pope deserves kudos for the job he has done with this Kentucky team

This has been one of the more interesting Kentucky basketball seasons in a long time, knowing all of the preseason hype which turned into some quick disappointment, but now has turned around with the NCAA Tournament approaching. The point being this season has been a roller coaster of emotions for this team, the coaching staff, and, of course, Big Blue Nation.

Coach Pope went on the Hoops HQ Show with Seth Davis and Andy Katz to talk about the season, and some very interesting topics came up. One of the points that stood out to me was when Coach Pope talked about how he is playing this team very differently than he had anticipated playing this team before the season started.

A lot of different factors likely play a role in this, including injuries, but this team isn’t playing in the way fans were expecting. Despite this, the Wildcats have won eight of their last nine games in SEC play. Most people thought this team would be shooting over 30 threes a game, but that hasn’t been the case.

Feb 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to the action during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Kentucky has had to find other ways to win games, and it is working of late. The reason that this is such a good look for Coach Pope is that he has refused to let this team fail. A lot and I mean a lot, has not gone the way of this team yet, no one in that locker room gave up, and it is paying off now.

An argument could be made that Coach Pope’s team is still underachieving based on the preseason hype and all of the money spent on this roster, and that is probably true. The reason Big Blue Nation has taken such a liking to this team is that, despite everything not having gone their way this season, this team just keeps fighting.

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his players during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Coach Pope has changed everything he does offensively over the course of the season and played this team in a very unique way, and it is working. If the Wildcats are able to take down the Florida Gators on Saturday in Gainesville, they will be the top team in the SEC. No one would have thought this team would be here after the 0-2 start in SEC play.

It hasn’t been a normal season of Kentucky basketball, but if this team is able to go on a run in the NCAA Tournament, it will be one of the more memorable seasons in the history of this program, and all of the thanks will be owed to Coach Pope.