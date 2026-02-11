UConn vs. Butler Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 11

The UConn Huskies are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the St. John's Red Storm this past Friday night, and they now find themselves tied with their Big East rival atop the conference standings.

The good news is they're in a great spot to bounce back on Wednesday night when they face the Butler Bulldogs. UConn already defeated Butler by a score of 79-60 back in their Big East opener on December 16. Can they win in a similar fashion tonight?

UConn vs. Butler Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

UConn -11.5 (-102)

Butler +11.5 (-118)

Moneyline

UConn -700

Butler +500

Total

OVER 144.5 (-115)

UNDER 144.5 (-105)

UConn vs. Butler How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 11

Game Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): TNT/TruTV

UConn Record: 22-2 (12-1 in Big East)

Butler Record: 13-11 (4-9 in Big East)

UConn vs. Butler Betting Trends

UConn is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games

The OVER is 5-0 in UConn's last five games

UConn is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games vs. Butler

UConn has won 10 straight games vs. Butler

Butler is 1-5 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 8-4 in Butler's last 12 games

UConn vs. Butler Key Player to Watch

Tarris Reed Jr., C - UConn Huskies

A big reason for UConn's success is its ability to rely on Tarris Reed Jr. to dominate the interior on both sides of the court. He's tied for the lead with Solo Ball for the most points per game for the Huskies at 14.0, while also leading in rebounds per game at 7.7 and blocks per game at 2.0. Teams need to find a way to avoid him both offensively and defensively.

UConn vs. Butler Prediction and Pick

This could end up being a long night for Butler. The first meeting between these two teams ended in a blowout in favor of UConn, and I expect the rematch to end in a similar fashion. UConn and Butler do a lot of similar things, but the Huskies do them at a much higher level.

The Bulldogs don't shoot many three-pointers, which is the way some teams have had success against UConn, which means they have to go up against a dominant front court of the Huskies that allows their opponents to shoot just 45.4% from two-point range, the 12th-best mark in the nation.

Butler is outside the top 150 in both effective field goal percentage and defensive efficiency. They have no answer for this UConn squad. I'll lay the points with the Huskies.

Pick: UConn -11.5 (-102)

As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!