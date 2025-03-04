Mark Pope explains what will go into the construction of his 2025-26 Kentucky roster
With the NCAA Tournament right around the corner, Mark Pope and his staff aren't too far away from having to start putting together the 2025-26 roster.
The Wildcats have landed three great players in the recruiting class and have a chance to return some elite talent from the current roster. Otega Oweh and Brandon Garrison will likely both be back next season unless they head to the NBA Draft, but another year in college would serve them well.
All of the freshmen will more than likely be back unless they decide to hit the portal. On top of this, it sounds like there is a good chance Kerr Kriisa is back next season for the Wildcats.
Coach Pope, on his radio show, was asked about his plan for next season's roster, and he had this to say, "Have some guys that have staying power, have some really talented freshmen, and bring some guys that understand what Kentucky is all about."
Likely, the only bigs on the roster for next season will be Malachi Moreno and Garrison unless Kentucky lands five-star Nate Ament. This means that forward will be the top priority for the staff in the transfer portal.
The Wildcats will likely add a few players via the transfer portal, so hopefully, Pope is able to hit a home run in this department.
Coach Pope has the right idea when it comes to putting together the 2025-26 roster, which is good to hear. Veterans mixed with some elite freshman talent should have the Wildcats in a spot to be excellent next season.