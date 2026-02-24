Wake Forest's Steve Forbes Receives Vote of Confidence, Will Likely Return Next Season

Wake Forest men’s basketball coach Steve Forbes is expected to return for a seventh season in 2026-’27, according to a report from Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68.

Forbes has the support of athletic director John Currie and “barring something crazy happening” will return as coach of the Demon Deacons next season.

The reported vote of confidence in Forbes comes on the heels of Wake Forest’s 82–63 blowout loss over the weekend on the road against Virginia Tech. The defeat dropped the Demon Deacons to 14–13 on the season and 5–9 in ACC play. Wake Forest has yet to make an NCAA tournament in six seasons under Forbes, where the program has gone 106–78. Forbes has eclipsed the 20-plus win mark in three of his six seasons, but the ‘Deacs are on pace for their worst record since his first year at the helm in 2020-’21, when the program went 6–16 in a COVID-affected campaign.

Wake returns to the floor on Wednesday night on the road against Boston College.

