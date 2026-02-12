Mark Pope gave a disheartening update on Jayden Quaintance's knee swelling

All of Big Blue Nation is starting to lose hope that Jayden Quaintance will be back on the floor this season for the Kentucky Wildcats, and today’s update from Mark Pope was discouraging. Here is what Pope had to say about Quaintance when asked about his injury outlook: "We started him on just a very, very, very light rehab, and there's just a little bit of swelling that came back. So, we're managing that, but it's not imminent right now.”

This update makes it sound like Quaintance finally was able to do a little bit of rehab work, and when he did this rehab work, his knee once again swelled up. For context, Quaintance spent all offseason and a good chunk of the regular season rehabbing from an ACL surgery. He finally made his season debut vs. St. John’s and, after only a few games, was put back on the bench with knee swelling.

Jan 3, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) recovers the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Some Kentucky fans felt that with the timing of his reinjury coming after the Missouri loss, his camp might be shutting him down to get ready for the NBA Draft. This felt surprising to me, knowing how much Quaintance loves basketball, but the recent updates from Pope have not been encouraging.

Knowing that there are only seven games left in the regular season, it is really hard to see a world where Quaintance is able to get the swelling down and get back on the floor anytime soon. My prediction right now is that Quaintance has played his last basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats, and he soon will be shut down for the remainder of the season. Obviously, this hasn’t been announced yet but reading between the tea leaves of Pope’s recent updates on JQ, it’s hard to see a return coming anytime soon if at all.

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts after a play during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Some fans were frustrated with the play of Quaintance aside from the win over St. John’s, but the kid didn’t have enough time to get the rust off. There is no question that Quaintance is going to be a star in the NBA, but he will always have the Shaedon Sharpe feel in Lexington.

Big Blue Nation might have been a little too confident in the ability of Quaintance to get back on the floor quickly from the injury, but no one would have predicted his injury to flare after his return. If we don’t get a positive update on Quaintance soon, it’s hard to see him making a return this season.