Mark Pope has landed an elite forward in the portal who has Kentucky ties

Despite enrolling at Arizona State at 16 years old, Jayden Quaintance was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman and All-Defensive teams.



The projected top-5 pick is an elite shot-blocker, a strong passer, skilled creating his own shot or finishing out of PNR, and has a 7'5 wingspan https://t.co/JC5rICVNwq pic.twitter.com/tgnuOf5bQs