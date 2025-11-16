Shane Beamer Had Blunt Response to Rumors of QB LaNorris Sellers Leaving South Carolina
As the 2025 college football season approaches the end of the year, many student-athletes across the country will begin considering their next move, whether that’s entering the transfer portal or declaring for the 2026 NFL draft.
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is a player that has both of those options available to him. Sellers is widely viewed as a talented quarterback prospect, but he hasn’t been able to reach his full potential this year while playing for the struggling Gamecocks, who have disappointed massively after going 9-4 a season ago. If Sellers made the decision to remain in college and enter the transfer portal, he would certainly garner plenty of interest from schools across the country.
Given Sellers’s talent, there have been rumors that he could transfer to another school for next season.
Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer bluntly addressed those reporters on Saturday after their loss to Texas A&M, saying, “There's a bunch of absolute horse garbage that's on social media right now.”
When a reporter pointed out that some people on social media are saying that Sellers is likely staying in South Carolina, Beamer hilariously changed his tune. “Hopefully, that's not horse garbage,” he said.
“To answer your question, I’ve had some really good conversations with a lot of guys on our team in regards to the future,” Beamer continued. “... I’d not be doing my job as a head coach if I wasn’t having conversations with players throughout the season in regards to their futures. We’ve got guys that have NFL decisions to make. I don’t want to speak for everyone, there’ll be a time for all that, but I’ll say this, there’s a lot of guys on this team that love being a Gamecock, and there’s a lot of guys on this team and in this program that hurt like hell right now about what we’re going through, but there’s a lot of guys that have great grit and resolve to get this right and understand how close we are to to being where we want to be.”
Sellers was also asked about his future after the loss. “When the time comes to make those decisions, it’s just going to be there,” he said. “Everybody’s got decisions to make. But I mean, I plan on being here because I’m here right now.”
So far this season, Sellers has completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,536 yards, seven touchdowns and five picks as South Carolina has gone 3-7. It’s been a step down from his production a year ago, when he threw for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven picks while also rushing for 674 yards and seven touchdowns.
Sellers and the Gamecocks will look to close out the season on a positive note as they take on Coastal Carolina and Clemson.