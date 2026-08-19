Mark Pope has set up a Zoom call with a fifth-year power forward

The California ruling that happened yesterday is another interesting part of this whole fifth year of eligibility saga. This TRO in California gave the players in this case the ability to hit the transfer portal and gave them the ever so important fifth year of eligibility. One player who Big Blue Nation knows was a part of this case was former Michigan State power forward Jaxon Kohler.

It sounded late last week that if Kohler was able to hit the portal and was given another year, he would be BYU-bound, but that might not be the case. Jack Pilgrim of KSR has reported that Kentucky is set to have a Zoom call with Kohler, and I really like this decision from Pope. It sounds like BYU is still in the lead for Kohler, but I love that Pope isn’t putting all of his eggs in the Mark Mitchell basket.

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) reacts after getting fouled by Connecticut guard Solo Ball (1) during the second half of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. Michigan State lost the game 67-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mitchell is a part of the Kentucky court ruling that we hope to hear word on here soon. The hope is that exactly what happened yesterday with Kohler is going to happen with Mitchell. The belief is that if this happens, Mitchell will immediately throw his name in the portal and pick the Wildcats.

Adding either of these players would immediately take the Wildcats to the next level to where this team is a legit National Title contender. Mitchell would be a big boost to the offense at the four as he averaged over 18 points per game for Missouri last season. He is a player who can get downhill and score whenever he wants, and this would be an offensive boost for the Wildcats.

Feb 21, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Mark Mitchell (25) shoots a free-throw during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 94-86. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kohler is one of the best rebounders in college basketball, as he averaged 8.9 boards per game last season playing the four for Tom Izzo and the Spartans. Rebounding is the biggest question mark on this team, and Kohler would really plug this hole that Pope’s team has. This just goes to show there are a lot of pros to adding either of these college stars.

I still feel the more reasonable option is for Mitchell to work out his legal stuff and then pick the Wildcats. Until that is all said and done, I love that Coach Pope is keeping in touch with Kohler. I don’t care which one it is, but Pope has to add one of these players to the 2026-27 roster.

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