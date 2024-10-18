Mark Pope has watched Jaxson Robinson grow as a player
Mark Pope is heading into his first season in Lexington, and after loading up on an all-new rosters full of transfers and two incoming freshmen, he's bringing along a familiar face. That familiar face is Jaxson Robinson, who Pope is heading into his third year of coaching.
With all of that time coaching him, Pope has seen Robinson grow into a special player who is primed for a big season in Lexington, and who also has NBA Draft hopes too, after testing the process this summer. When Robinson first came to BYU, he had a lot of potential.
"I could talk about Jax for days. We've been really blessed. I've been blessed to coach him now going on my third season coaching him. One of the great things in coaching is getting to watch young men just grow. Jax came to (BYU) as a two-time transfer with a ton of potential that was unrealized with maybe some battle scars from some difficult times that we all have, that we all go through as we try to grow into players."- Pope on Robinson's beginnings at BYU.
Now, Pope is bringing him with him to Kentucky, and Robinson will be a key for the Wildcats' success this season. The head coach has got to watch him grow in many ways throughout the majority of his college career.
"To watch him become an extraordinary leader, to grow into that. To become a guy that is constantly reaching out to players on his team to build relationships. To see him increase his intensity level with the physicality of the game and the intensity of the game, and to really, really embrace that. To see him grow into a player that kind of faces every situation with a level of fearlessness, and clearly his ability to shoot the ball and his length. He's a multi faceted player, and it's a real gift for me as a first-year head coach at the University of Kentucky to have a veteran and an extraordinarily talented player like Jaxson, who's grown into a terrific leader. I'm incredibly grateful to be able to coach him one more year, and on a personal level, to finish this journey that we got to start three years ago is really exciting for me."- Pope on Robinson's growth.
It's going to be really fascinating to watch Robinson this season, especially with his hopes of making it to the NBA. The talented wing will be one of Kentucky's best players, and a big part in determining their success this season.