Mark Pope is excited to watch Amari Williams grow this season
Kentucky moved to 6-0 on Tuesday night after a 87-68 win over WKU. The Wildcats had a very cold shooting night, their worst of the season so far, shooting 8-29 from three-point range. Despite that, they still had 87 points on not their best night offensively. One of the bright turnarounds that was part of those big seconf half adjustments was Amari Williams.
Williams struggled in the first half, having just 2 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, and 4 turnovers. He adjusted pretty well in the second half. He ended the game with 8 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 blocks. He did some damage at the free-throw line, too, going 6-10 from the line. He also had just 2 tunrovers in the second half. Williams did a great job of cleaning up and adjusting.
Mark Pope raved about him after the game talking to Tom Leach on the UK Sports Network, saying he is really excited to watch him grow this season. Listening to his exact comments, it sounds like he is on pace for huge growth trajectory.
"You think about Amari, he's got ten rebounds in only eighteen minutes of play. That's really impressive. Amari would be the first to tell you this wasn't his best night out, but he got better and better as the game went on, and his physicality took a toll on Western Kentucky. He's gonna be fun, man. He's gonna continue to grow. I'm telling you, like, two months from now, we're hardly going to recognize him, and he's been terrific already. He's been great."- Pope on Williams' growth trajectory.
With the way Williams has played so far this season, is crazy to think about how much better he can get if he keeps growing like Pope is hinting at with him. The versatile forward is a big bright spot in Kentucky's frontcourt.