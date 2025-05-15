Mark Pope made a bold statement about Andrija Jelavic
From the very first Zoom call between the two, Mark Pope knew Andrija Jelavic could be something special at Kentucky. Soon after multiple calls, Pope secured the Croatian versatile big man, one of the best Europoean prospects that considered the college route in this year's transfer portal cycle.
Pope knows the background that Jelavic is coming from will prepare him for playing at Kentucky. Playing professional basketball for Mega Superbet, with multiple practices nearly everyday. Not just that, but the 6-11 big man is still playing basketball, as his squad is participating in the ABA League Playoffs. That's the kind of hard-working player Pope saw in him from the beginning.
"My first Facetime conversation with him was actually beautiful. From the first few minutes talking, I was like, 'Wow, this kid is really special. He loves the game of basketball. He loves to hoop. He wants to hoop all the time. He’s in an environment where he’s doing two practices a day, every day for his entire life. And so that’s kind of the background he’s come from. He's with a really good organization that we know the people surrounding that organization really well. He knows Kentucky. Actually, on Facetime with him, as we kind of were exchanging calls, the more and more this became real, the more emotional he got."- Pope on Andrija Jelavic.
Jelavic being so grateful for the opportunity to play at Kentucky is exactly how Mark Pope wants his players to feel, and so far, he has done a good job of building that culture. Kentucky fans should be excited hearing just how hard of a worker the 6-11 big man is. A versatile forward that will really help stretch the floor, Jelavic was a great complimentary piece to go along with the defensive presence Pope and his staff went and got in the transfer portal.
The 6-11 big man will have a lot of potential when he steps on the floor for the first time at Kentucky, and Pope knew from the beginning that his ceiling is very high.