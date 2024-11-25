Mark Pope's radio show is set to debut this evening so here is how to watch/listen
Mark Pope is set to begin his radio show called the, "UK HealthCare Mark Pope Show," this evening which will give Big Blue Nation an opportunity to hear the Wildcats coach talk once a week. Fans often love this show because it gives them a chance to get to know Coach Pope better. It will also let Kentucky fans hear Coach Pope talk about the X's and O's of his team, which is always a lot of fun.
Coach Pope and his team are off to a red-hot start to the 2024-25 season, so it will be fun for Kentucky fans to listen to this show once a week as the season goes on.
On top of being an elite college basketball coach, Mark Pope is a very wise person who will be very interesting to listen to once a week for Kentucky fans.
The voice of the Kentucky Wildcats, Tom Leach, will host the show, and the back and forth between Leach and Pope should be a lot of fun for Big Blue Nation.
Let's take a look at how Kentucky fans can watch and listen to Coach Pope's show.
How to watch/listen to the UK HealthCare Mark Pope Show
Coach Pope's show will air once a week at either 6:00 or 7:00 pm ET starting on Monday, November 25th. The show will be every Monday and for the show tonight and on December 4th Coach Pope will start at 7:00 pm et. From December 9th on Coach Pope will go on at 6:00 pm ET. Coach Pope's show can be watched on the UK Athletics website/app, UK Sports Network Affiliates, and the team's Facebook page. The show can be listened to on 630 WLAP.