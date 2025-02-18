Mark Pope says a medical redshirt is a possibility for Kerr Kriisa
One way or another, Kentucky fans will get to see Kerr Kriisa in a Kentucky uniform again. Kriisa, who has been out with an ankle injury since December, is on the verge of needing a medical redshirt, and Mark Pope said on his weekly radio show Monday that it is a possibility. The swaggy point guard is trying really hard to get back on the court for the Wildcats this season, but if he can't, he'll be back for round two next season.
Mark Pope was on his radio show on Monday, and talked more in-depth about Kriisa's recovery process, where he said a medical redshirt is possible if he needed one. Kriisa was once thought to make his return by this point in the season when he went down with his injury in December, but Pope says the recovery process has been slower than anticipated.
"The two qualifications are less than 30 percent of the games played. He’s barely under 30 percent, and not played past the mid-point. So that is a possibility. ..."Right now, he’s anxiously trying to get back into this thing, and the recovery has probably been a little slower than any of us would like."- Pope on Kriisa's redshirt possibility.
At this point in the season, with Kriisa still working his way back with the recovery, Kentucky fans need to start thinking more and more about the possibility of him redshirting. The big question is whether Kriisa wants to come back and play this season, whenever he comes back, or redshirt and return for a full season of play next season?
A decision from Kriisa, if he hasn't already made up his mind, needs to be made soon. Kentucky fans will get to see Kriisa back on the court in blue and white one way or another.