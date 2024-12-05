Mark Pope says Gonzaga plays a similar style to Clemson
Kentucky basketball is going to face a similar style to Clemson when they take on No. 7 Gonzaga on Saturday. The Wildcats struggled with the physicality against Clemson, and now are tasked with a team who plays similar to them.
Mark Pope spoke with media on Thursday, and he talked about just how eerily similar Gonzaga's style is to Clemson's. With how much Kentucky struggled offensively, they at least showed bright spots defensively. Pope says Gonzaga will play much faster, but both teams have similar post play. The Zags play a very comfortable style, but they get up and down more than the Tigers.
"I think Brad (Brownell) and (Mark) Few have got to be friends. They gotta be comparing notes. There is some things different. Gonzaga plays way faster, but in terms of their post play, it's really, really similar. In terms of exploiting point to post, high-low post, side-ball screens, away from the ball ducks, getting cross-screen action to get post play. They're very, very similar with usage. In fact, I think we talked about this... I haven't checked the numbers since before our game, but before our game, Clemson had the sixth-highest percentage post usage, and Gonzaga was at No. 3. That facet of the game is very similar between the two. ...The one thing the Zags do on top of that is they'll do a lot of roasting. They'll run a ball-screen just to get a post-catch."- Pope on Clemson/Gonzaga similarities.
The head coach went on to call Gonzaga a "very potent" team that can beat you in different ways. Not only are the Zags great at going through the post, but they're doing it efficiently. Gonzaga ranks 2nd in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio. Kentucky will have their hands full on Saturday against the No. 7 team in the country, for sure.