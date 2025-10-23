Mark Pope says Jaland Lowe is recovering "epically fast," will proceed with caution
Jaland Lowe provided quite the scare for his team and Kentucky fans last Friday night in the Blue and White scrimmage when he collided with Otega Oweh and injured his shoulder, falling to the floor in pain as the entire building went silent. That's all everyone could think about after the game, wondering how long he would be out and how severe it would be. After provided an encouraging update earlier this week, Mark Pope added more detail on Lowe Thursday.
Earlier this week, Pope said Lowe improved so much over the weekend, addding they will proceed with caution and that "I'll have to be super courageous to throw him on the court here soon, but we will kind of see how it plays out." On Thursday, Pope added an even more encouraging update, saying Lowe returned to full-speed shooting the ball, but that they will still hold him out of live contact for at least a week as a precaution.
"He's doing good. His recovery has been epically fast," Pope said. "He's feeling really good. He was back shooting yesterday full speed. We'll probably keep him out of live contact for at least another week, just to make sure. He's a massively important part of this season. So we want to make sure he's healthy before we roll him out."
What does that mean when Kentucky takes on Purdue on Friday and Georgetown next week? Other guys will get the opportunity to step up in that lead guard role that is so vital to the team's success. Players like Denzel Aberdeen, Collin Chandler, and Jasper Johnson will get their shot as Lowe continues to recover.
"It gives everyone an opportunity. It gives us a chance to rethink the way we do things. It's actually interesting, we've tailored some things to Jaland specifically, and so it's just is how this goes. Sometimes, when you get too specific in how you manage the game and get really, really creative, it leaves you vulnerable to change. When you stay really general, it's easier to kind of move through those changes. So that's a dynamic we're going through right now, but it's an unbelievable opportunity. You know, (Denzel Aberdeen) has proven, proven, proven, and Jasper is So, you know, so excited to step in here and take his first shot at this. Colin Chandler has been through this with a year for us, been playing elite level basketball, and so all those guys are going to have an incredible opportunity, with J Lo and without."
Those three will certainly have their hands full at point guard on Friday going up against the Preseason National Player of the Year in Braden Smith, so it will be interesting as to who steps up for the Wildcats.