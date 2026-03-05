Kam Williams to make return to practice on Thursday for Kentucky

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope shared a new and fresh update on both Kam Williams in regards to his process in order to make a return. After sharing last week that Williams was out of his boot, Pope shared yesterday that he has started running. Now, a new development has come about in his ramp-up process.

When speaking to the media on Thursday, Pope, first off, added in that the sharpshooting wing is more closer to making his return than Quaintance, given the fact that the big man has a longer ramp-up process in terms of conditioning.

"I think we’re a lot closer with Kam right now than we are now with JQ. So we’ll see. It’s kind of a race to the finish line here, a lot of it will depend on how Saturday feels and how the SEC Tournament goes, but there’s certainly space, especially when you’re playing back-to-back, back-to-back, however many back-to-backs it would end up being. There’s definitely space."

Then, there was the biggest development regarding the two working there way back and it was about Williams. Pope says the 6-8 wing will return to the practice floor on Thursday, but likely in a limited role as he continues to work his way, eager to come back and help his team make a March run.

"He’s getting close," Pope said of Williams in regards to a potential return. "We had a really good workout yesterday, a non-contact workout, so we’ll see where that goes. ...We’re gonna see if we can slip him into a little bit of practice today,” he said. “I don’t know if he’ll get any contact today, but we’re pushing it with him. He’s also been working incredibly hard. He’s made good progress. So we’ll see. The question is, once he gets into any type of full-speed stuff, how does it respond? That’s going to be the question we’ll be asking over the next days and days."

Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) celebrates his three-point shot that helps the Cats take the lead over Mizzou during SEC college basketball Wednesday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky January 7, 2026. At left is Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00). | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pope did not add a new update on Quaintance, but Pope had some encouraging words to say last night about working to get the knee swelling under control, which has held him out since Jan. 7.

"JQ is also making some progress," Pope said on Wednesday."We feel we’ve got the swelling a little bit under control. He actually did strength testing today. ...He’s got a much more intensive ramp-up before he can step on the floor, but progress with both of those guys (he and Williams)."

Whether it is a limited role or not, it is good to hear that Williams is making his return to the practice floor for Kentucky, a sign that a return really could be near. They need it fast, because the SEC Tournament begins next week, with the big dance to follow.