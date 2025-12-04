Mark Pope says Kentucky has a lot of growing to do with their ball movement

Kentucky's offense has not looked the same since Jaland Lowe has been out. They have looked good against in their other games, but against power conference competition, it has looked like a disaster. Kentucky did put up 88 points on the road at Louisville, but in their other two top 25 games since, it has not even been close, and a lot of that is due to the lack of flow and movement on that end of the floor.

With Lowe out, Kentucky has been searching for a facilitator, and have leaned on Denzel Aberdeen to do just that, but he hasn't helped make Kentucky's offense look good yet in the two previous games against power conference teams. Mark Pope was asked by media on Thursday about what seems to be the problem as to why Kentucky has lacked in the ball-movement department, something last season's team was excellent at.

"We're in a learning process right now, so it is trusting in that process," Pope said. There's some positive things. We have guys that are more capable of getting downhill. Last year, we didn't really have a lot of that. So, you know, if you can't dribble, all you can do is shoot and pass, it leaves shooting and passing as the only options. So, that was a convenient limitation for us last year, and actually that's a space we really want to grow during the season. Our pop role was way ahead of where it was at this point with last year's team, because of a more veteran team and a less cable downhill team and by the time we got to Illinois in the in the NCAA tournament, we became a really good downhill team. Like Koby, for example, Jaxon become better. These guys have become better downhill guys. For us, it's a little bit the opposite growth pattern, and that's a place where, if we grow, which we will, then we're going to be a really good team."

Kentucky's lack of movement offensively, and it's clear, but their lack of shooting has also shown, something Pope said helped last year's team with their ball movement, because they could find plenty of open looks, and they were confident about it. This team has proven to not have as many shooting threats, and it looks like guys are trying to create downhill a lot more, which results in less passing. Ball movement, and cutting, are such key parts in Pope's offensive system, but when it's stagnant, there's not much that can go right.

Kentucky shot a Pope era low in both three-point attempts (13) and makes (1), and Pope will work to get that offensive flow back that they have shown before. The Wildcats are struggling in that area especially lately, and it will be such a huge part in this team's success level.