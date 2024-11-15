Mark Pope says Kentucky is "hungry to grow" and keep working to improve
Kentucky basketball has already picked up a signature win on their resume three games in by beating No. 6 Duke on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic. A win like that certainly boosts their confidence, but their mentality is to continue to keep getting better.
Mark Pope says the biggest thing involving the team's mindset is continuing to play and find out how and what they need to work on. Even after a statement win over Duke, there are obviously still things to work on, just like any team. It all goes back to what Pope has been stressing to his team since the summer, which is have humility and be a curious team.
"We're just hungry to grow. You guys here me. You're gonna be so tired of me already, talking about humility and curiosity. I think that's the biggest thing. Just go play again to find out who we are, and how we can get better, and what we can do better, and how we grow. It's a race. With a team that's constructed the way this team had to be, where every single person is new, it's just a race from our first game on November 4th to hopefully the Final Four. We know we have to get so much better, and there's limited time. So, It's just a race to see how fast we can grow."- Pope on using things to grow from.
Pope says every single game, especially very early on in the season like right now, gives you a lot of data and evidence to improve at certain things. The team looks to certainly be taking that to heart, and the mindset improving game by game could make the Wildcats dangerous.
Kentucky is already receiving plenty of national praise after their win over Duke, and that mindset will only continue to fuel them as the season goes on, catching even more of people's attention throughout the season.