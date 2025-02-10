Mark Pope says Trent Noah's energy off the bench 'never wavers'
Kentucky needed a feel-good win on Saturday, wanting to bounce back after two-straight losses, and they did that, defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks in a 23-point win in Rupp Arena. A big catalyst in the game was a spark provided by Trent Noah coming off the bench, and while the stats don't necessarily point to that, Noah's energy gave the Wildcats a big boost, not to mention his five-straight points in the final minutes of the game.
Mark Pope talked after the game about Noah's infectious energy. He knows exactly what his getting when he puts the freshman on the floor, and that's someone who is going to bring constant energy, especially whenever the team needs it most, and his team is really starting to feel it when he comes in the game.
"I thought Trent was really solid (Saturday). I thought he was really really solid. ...His energy never wavers, and that's a real gift as a coach trying to piece together a game to know you know exactly what you are going to get when you put Trent on the floor. That includes some young mistakes and includes some places where he's uncomfortable. You know, his first possession against a one-three-one, he kinda froze up a little bit, that's what young guys do. Right? You know that. But his energy is always the same. It's always the same every day in practice. And his focus is always the same and he's been a real gift."- Pope on Noah's energy off the bench.
Noah played 13 minutes on Saturday, and his impact really does go unnoticed if you just look at the stat sheet, although the freshman did contribute 5 points, including a made three, 5 rebounds, and an assist. He finish with a plus-7 differential in his minutes on the floor.
Noah knows his role, and he's committed to it. Being a spark plug off the bench is a role that the Kentucky native has thrived in this season.