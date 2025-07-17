Mark Pope shared his thoughts on the scrimmage vs. Kentucky alumni team La Familia
The 2025-26 Kentucky basketball team took on the La Familia TBT team last night, and Mark Pope's team was able to come away with the victory.
It sounds like two bright sports from this game were Otega Oweh and Jaland Lowe, as, according to multiple people, they looked like the two best players for the Wildcats.
After the scrimmage, Cameron Mills sat down with Coach Pope and got to hear some of his thoughts on the scrimmage.
Here is what Coach Pope had to say about his positive takeaways from the scrimmage last night, "A positive for us was that we battled through some discomfort and some frustration, and some leadership emerged. You've got to feel a little bit of resilience; you've got to feel where the energy comes from in that situation. A positive some guys who walked into somewhat new circumstances got to shake off some of the dust and nerves. I like both of those. A positive for us, you know, last year we started with an all-new roster, and we started with very much game prep. We were further along in terms of being able to play in a scrimmage last year. This year, we've spent way more time on our 100% concepts, and so we're a little bit behind on game-ready implementation."
Coach Pope seems very pleased with the way his team played in this game, but there is more room to improve between now and the start of the season. This tune-up game was a great opportunity for Pope's team as they continue to prepare for the season.
La Familia will get things kicked off in the TBT at 9:00 pm et on Friday night.