Mark Pope talks about Zoom Diallo after Kentucky's exhibitions

In Kentucky's three exhibition games, Zoom Diallo had his fair share of struggles offensively. That led to some fans piling on him and even wondering if Mason Williams, who has been one of Kentucky's best through the exhibition games, should get the start over him. While Diallo continues to adjust, the turnovers have hurt him in the process.

Against Little Rock, Diallo posted three turnovers to his five assists. Then, he put up three a 3-to-3 assist-to-turnover ratio, before improving against UCF with six assists and two turnovers. What has been the reason for his early issues as we head into the regular season. Mark Pope discussed that and how Diallo is continuning to adjust to playing in Kentucky's offensive system, which is much different than what he played in at Washington.

Oct 16, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Zoom Diallo (5) passes the ball during the first half against the Little Rock Trojans at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Zoom, like, all of our guys are learning a new way to play and it's actually inspiring to watch them learn and grow, and Zoom is trying to make his game as simple and forceful as he can. He's got a chance to be an elite-level floor general for us. He's seen a new challenge all three games and I'm telling you, he's gonna have big moments for us and make huge contributions."

Diallo's struggles have been clear, but honestly, totally fixable. Pope is right by saying Diallo is still adjusting to playing in the new system and as the point guard, he's going to have to faciliate more than he did at Washington. It's a much different system in the sense of pace, ball movement and shooting, and once Diallo's efficiency gets better and he becomes more familiar and comfortable playing against other teams, he's going to turn heads. You're seeing some improvement all ready, but familiarity and comfortability are legit things needs time.

Remember, BBN, it's only October and things like the offense and Diallo's efficiency is going to take time.

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