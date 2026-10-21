Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off their biggest win of the season, upsetting the Oklahoma Sooners to improve to 6-1 on the season. As a result, the Wildcats are now the No. 12-ranked team in the country and are in the mix to make it to the SEC Championship Game.

They're not set as double-digit favorites against the Vanderbilt Commodores in a Week 8 SEC showdown. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Vanderbilt +10.5 (-108)

Kentucky -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Vanderbilt +340

Kentucky -450

Total

OVER 51.5 (-112)

UNDER 51.5 (-105)

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 24

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Kroger Field

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Vanderbilt record: 3-4 (0-4 in SEC)

Kentucky record: 6-1 (4-1 in SEC)

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Vanderbilt is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games vs. Kentucky

The UNDER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Vanderbilt is 3-4 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-2 in Vanderbilt games this season

Kentucky is 6-1 against the spread this season

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Key Player to Watch

Kenny Minchey, QB - Kentucky Wildcats

Kenny Minchey is a big reason for Kentucky being a top-12-ranked team in the country at this point in the season. Not only has he completed 68.4% of passes for 1,552 yards and 13 touchdowns, but maybe even more importantly, he has thrown just one interception. When a quarterback doesn't turn the ball over, he's going to give his team a chance to stay in the game.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Prediction and Best Bet

I see no reason why Kentucky's hot streak doesn't continue in this spot.

Maybe the most important aspect of this game is going to be the Kentucky rush attack. They have multiple running backs who have been extremely effective this season, and as a whole, they rank 28th in the country in EPA per rush. That's going to set them up well to attack Vanderbilt's biggest weakness, their run defense, which ranks 110th in college football in opponent EPA per rush.

Let's lay the points on the Wildcats at home.

Pick: Kentucky -10.5 (-110) via BetMGM

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