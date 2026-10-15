Mark Pope talks in-depth about Zoom Diallo, Alex Wilkins

The Kentucky basketball season is almost here, with the first of three exhibitions on Friday against Little Rock. Ahead of the exhibition games, Mark Pope appeared at SEC Media Days down in Birmingham on Wednesday and of the multiple topics discussed, he talked about Kentucky's starting backcourt of Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins.

Mark Pope has already said that he will be using a two lead-guard system, alternating the primary ball-handler between Diallo and Wilkins. Why? The two compliment each other by having strengths in different areas. First, the head coach talked about Wilkins, who he says will have some up-and-down moments this season, but the highs will be very, very high.

Oct 2, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Alex Wilkins (10) competes in drills during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When you have a player that's uber talented -- and he's incredibly creative and talented, and wild -- there's a process where you have to be cautious coaching him, because he needs some constraints. But they cannot take away his brilliant creativity where he can do things that other players don't do well, and so it's a process with him that's going to be really exciting. And I know exactly who's going to be this season. He's going to have some games where like this is the best player in college basketball, and some moments that are head scratchers. But as long as he's trending into that place where his discipline unleashes his creativity, we're working in the right space."

Then there is Zoom Diallo, who Pope brought in to be a facilitator who can use his physicality to open up space for his teammates on the perimeter, all while still being a capable shooter. His leadership as a lead guard is already showing, and Mark Pope knows how important that aspect of his game will be.

Oct 2, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Zoom Diallo (5) warms up during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"His ability as a leader and a connector of people is a terrific strength. He's gonna have a big impact. His connectedness from day one to to the last day of this season, hopefully into the month of April, is going to be the fact that he keeps this team connected," Pope said before then diving into Diallo's on-court skills.

"He's got a physicality and a toughness. He's got an ability to score at eight feet that's pretty special. His vision is growing. He's learning a new way to play the game as a pop-roll guy more than a pound the rock guy, and he's doing it really well and humbly."

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