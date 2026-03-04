Mark Pope talks Kentucky basketball's inconsistent play this season

This Kentucky basketball team has had a very inconsistent season. From getting flat-out embarrassed by Louisville, Michigan State, Gonzaga, Vandy, Alabama, Georgia and collapsing against UNC, Auburn and Texas A&M, all the way to picking up wins over Arkansas on the road, Vandy at home and having comeback wins against Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State, Indiana and St. John's, it has been one heck of a ride.

Kentucky added to their inconsistency when they fell to Texas A&M on Tuesday in pretty embarrassing fashion. The Wildcats threw the first punch, leading by twelve with eight minutes to go in the first half. Then, one of the more wildest collapses of the season happened when the Aggies closed the final minutes of the half on a 27-3 run, which then stretched to a massive 46-14 run from that point and the first few minutes of the second.

That huge run put Kentucky in a very bad spot, forced to respond. The Wildcats got down by as much as 21 during the second half, managing to cut it to seven in the final minute but it was too late. After the game, Mark Pope was asked about his team's inconsistencies and incredible variance in play from game to game.

"If I had the exact answer to that, we would probably be able to avoid it," Pope said following Tuesday's loss. "Probably a lot of it comes from me, it's probably on my shoulders. "We have the potential to be great, we just in moments get so distractible. It's frustrating because this team actually has the potential to do great things. ...It's hard for us, sometimes, to keep our emotions going in the right directions and focus in the right space consistently."

Mar 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) controls the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

What gives the Kentucky head coach hope in his team with one game left in the regular season and a very important post-season ahead? He knows his team is never going to stop fighting. They have proved that in the multiple comeback wins they've had.

"The positive side to this is the guys always respond. Our story is a little bit of self-inflicted wounds and then responding in a brilliant way and hopefully down the stretch here we will stop with the self-inflicted wounds and only have the great response."

It's hard for Kentucky fans to digest these kind of comments after a loss, but Pope is right. Turnovers have been a killer in nearly all of their losses. That, combined with poor defensive execution and sticking to the scouting report have been vert consistent problems that they need to get fixed quickly before the post-season.