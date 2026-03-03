Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart Announces Retirement After 25 Years

One of college athletics’ administrative titans is saying goodbye.

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart will retire from his position in June, the university announced Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m not sure there’s ever a finish line for leaders,” Barnhart said in a statement. “You get to a spot where you finish one job and the next one starts and then the next task and the next task and the next task. At some point you have to say the baton is someone else’s to carry.”

Barnhart, 66, is the longest-tenured SEC athletic director—having taken the job in 2002 after six years at Oregon State. While he is ending his run as AD, the university noted that Barnhart is set to take on a new role with Kentucky.

How Mitch Barnhart’s major Kentucky coaching hires fared

Football

Rich Brooks (2003 to `09, 39-47 record): Barnhart coaxed the celebrated longtime Oregon coach out of a two-year retirement following Guy Morriss’s departure for Baylor. Brooks led the team to four bowls in a row and its first Top 10 incursion in 30 years in 2007.

Joker Phillips (2010 to `12, 13-24): A former Wildcats wide receiver and respected offensive mind promoted from within. Phillips was a trailblazer (he was the SEC’s second-ever Black football coach) but couldn’t sustain Brooks’s relative success, leading to his 2012 firing.

Mark Stoops (2013 to `25, 82-80): Luring the defensive coordinator of an Orange Bowl Florida State team—and a carrier of one of football’s most famous modern names—was one of Barnhart’s most inspired moves. Stoops became both the winningest and longest-tenured coach in Kentucky history, scoring 10 victories in both 2018 and 2021.

Will Stein (2026 to present, 0-0): After showing Stoops the door following two losing seasons—a sign of how much the ex-coach raised program standards—Barnhart turned again to the Ducks, hiring their offensive coordinator of three years on Dec. 1. He’ll debut on Sept. 5 against Youngstown State.

Men’s Basketball

Billy Gillispie (2008 to `09, 40-27): Hired after leading turnarounds at UTEP and Texas A&M, Gillispie got off on the wrong foot with the Wildcats’ faithful by losing 84–68 to Gardner-Webb in his second game at Rupp Arena. He underwhelmed in a two-year tenure (bizarrely undertaken without a formal contract) and lost his job after missing the NCAA tournament in `09.

John Calipari (2010 to `24, 410-123): Barnhart poached the most polarizing coach in college basketball from Memphis in March `09, and reaped quick dividends with a national title in 2012. Following a much-publicized 38-1 campaign in 2015, Calipari slowly began to stagnate, and he took the Arkansas job after a first-round NCAA tournament loss to Oakland in `24.

Mark Pope (2025 to present, 43-22): The former Kentucky center succeeded Calipari in `24 after five years with BYU. The jury seems to still be out on Pope, who took a No. 3 seed to the Sweet 16 in `25 but has found sledding more difficult in a 19-10 year two.

Women’s Basketball

Mickie DeMoss (2004 to `07, 71-56): DeMoss, a longtime assistant under Pat Summitt at Tennessee, helped build substantial excitement around women’s basketball in Lexington with a 22-9 campaign in 2006. After falling short of high preseason expectations in `07, she resigned her position.

Matthew Mitchell (2008 to `20, 303-133): Barnhart looked 60 miles to the east to replace DeMoss, hiring her former assistant after two so-so seasons at Morehead State. Mitchell went on to become a program icon, steering the Wildcats to three Elite Eights before a subdural hematoma forced his early retirement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyra Elzy (2021 to `24, 61-60): Thrust into replacing Mitchell on an interim basis to start the `21 season, Elzy secured the full-time job with an 18-9 season and NCAA tournament win in year one. Her success did not last, and Kentucky fired her after losing 20 games—its most since `02—in `24.

Kenny Brooks (2025 to present, 44-17): Just weeks before hiring Pope, Barnhart pulled off a blockbuster by hiring Brooks away from Virginia Tech two years after a Final Four campaign. So far, so good: the Wildcats made the Big Dance as a No. 4 seed in `25 and likely will land in that vicinity again this year.

