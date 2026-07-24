Mark Pope tells a story showing why Zoom Diallo is such an elite leader

Every time BBN has seen Zoom Diallo talk, one of the things he discusses is how much leadership means to him. He wants to be a vocal leader for the Wildcats on and off the floor, which Mark Pope is going to love. Having the point guard be a leader for the team is something that will go a long way.

Coach Pope, during his press conference today, told a story that BBN is going to really love, which proves how much of a leader the Washington transfer Diallo truly is.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the story Coach Pope had about the Wildcats' point guard: “Zoom Diallo is a special individual. I will be very specific on this one, so Zoom was really under the weather yesterday. It's kind of been going through the team. He did not feel good. He wasn’t sure if he would be able to practice. You could tell he was feeling awful, but he refused to let that impact anything that happened. It was a tough physical practice. I woke up early this morning wondering what I was going to get from Zoom. We had a team lift and film session. I walked in the office at 6:15 this morning, really wondering about who this kid is. I walked in my office, and the lights in the gym were on. Zoom was in a full sweat at 6:15 on his own. He did it just because that's how dedicated he is. When you have a lead guard like that, you get pretty excited.”

This story from Pope is great because it shows that Diallo and many players on this team are working when no one is looking, and this is the mark of a great team. Jack “Goose” Givens talked yesterday about how last year's team lacked leadership, and that isn’t the case this year. Diallo is a big reason why this will improve during the 2026-27 season.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) defends Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diallo is going to be a really good point guard in the Pope system, and I believe that he will improve his three-point shooting. Knowing how many elite weapons this offense will have, Diallo is going to be able to get some open looks from three.

Leadership in college sports is very important, and it is clear that early into summer practice Diallo is the main leader for this Kentucky team. When the Wildcats face adversity, Diallo will be there to calm things down.

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