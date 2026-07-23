Zoom Diallo's leadership will be very helpful to Mark Pope this season

Today the UK Sports Network posted a video where Jack “Goose” Givens talked about how last year’s Kentucky basketball team was lacking leadership. He discussed how this was an issue, but it won’t be one the Wildcats face this year.

Goose talked about how Zoom Diallo, the Wildcats point guard who transferred over from Washington, is taking over as the vocal leader for this team. This comes as no surprise because multiple times this offseason Diallo has talked about his leadership.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) brings the ball up court against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diallo told the UK Sports Network this about his leadership earlier this summer: “I think that’s what makes me Zoom Diallo, to be honest. I’m a guy who is willing to have a voice, and I think that’s going to take us a long way. I feel like when I started that early, it gave us, it kind of opened up everyone else's personality and made them kind of more comfortable to speak up, and I feel like you can watch all the great teams that win. There’s always a connectivity with somebody who's a big leader, and you know we’re here in the summer for a reason to establish roles and get familiar with each other, and I’m a guy like I said I’m not afraid to use my voice, so why not use it in the summer to start, and it’s actually going to help us win some games. Just trying to apply that now and just let teammates know I’m here to win and here to lead guys, and I’m going to try my best to get wins for BBN.”

This is such an incredible quote from Diallo because it shows just how much leadership means to him. Having a point guard be the leader on the team is very important, and that is something Pope will have this season.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) shoots a free throw against the Southern California Trojans during the overtime at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year’s team faced a ton of adversity, whether it was the losses in non-conference play or just all of the injuries the Wildcats faced. This team didn’t have a leader who was able to keep the team calm through this adversity; with Diallo on the roster, that won’t be an issue for Pope’s team this season.

Diallo is going to have a really good season on the floor running the show for the Pope offense, but his role as a leader might be ever more important. Diallo will become a fan favorite in Lexington very quickly.

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