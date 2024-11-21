Mark Pope wants Kentucky to stay 'locked in' defensively
Kentucky basketball this season mostly gets praise from how exciting the offensive style is, but where they have also made strides is the defensive end. Through four games, Kentucky has allowed their opponents to shoot just 39% overall or less from the floor.
That number is a goal, believe it or not. Mark Pope wants this Kentucky team told their opponents to 39% or less overall, and they have done that so far, even against then-No. 6 Duke in the Champions Classic last week. Pope was really pleased with their effort on that end on Tuesday night against Lipscomb. They even held the Bisons to just 5-29 from three-point range and 38.8% overall.
"There were some things I loved in the first half. First of all, we kept them under 39% barely. We tried desperately to try to get them over 39% in the last five minutes, but we hung in there and got them to 38.8% Field-goal percentage. That's really important, that's our mark, so I think we are four for four on that stat. ...We only gave up three offensive rebounds in the first half, although they were only sending one guy. But still, that's a good number for us. So there's a lot to be really pleased about us on the defensive end. We had some stretches in the second half where were not as laser focused as we want to be. I'd like us to really develop a standard where it doesn't matter what time or score, that we are locked in on that. Doesn't matter who's on the floor. We are locked in defensively the whole time."- Pope on Kentucky's defense.
Having the goal of holding opponents to 39% shooting or less is going to be key, especially when Kentucky faces teams like Clemson and Gonzaga in a few weeks. They already played impressive defense against Duke in their second half rally.
It will be interesting to see how this Kentucky team continues to grow defensively.