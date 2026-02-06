One key to victory will prove pivotal for Kentucky to beat Tennessee

The Wildcats went into Knoxville a few weeks ago and stole a game from the Tennessee Volunteers that many would say Mark Pope’s team should not have won. Like fans have seen a lot this season, the Wildcats were down by a wide margin early in this game but in the second half made some incredible adjustments and found a way to leave with the win.

Kentucky led in this game for under a minute but got the victory, and this win really sparked some momentum for Pope’s team. No one thought they were going to go into Knoxville and get that win, and since they did, this team is hot. Now the two teams are getting ready to play once again, but this time it will be in Rupp Arena.

Coach Pope obviously has studied the film from the first meeting between these two teams to get his team prepared for the matchup tomorrow, and there is a lot he will change. Looking back at this game, one area that the Wildcats need to clean up in the second matchup is to defend without fouling.

Jan 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope shouts at guard Otega Oweh (00) during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

In this game, the Tennessee Volunteers shot 29 free throws, and 21 of those were shot by the combination of Nate Ament and Ja’Kobi Gillespie. The two players are the best offensive weapons the Vols have, but Kentucky needs to do a better job of making them actually hit shots rather than living at the free-throw line.

This Tennessee team is much better on defense than it is on offense, which is normal for a Rick Barnes coached team. Knowing this, Kentucky needs to not let the Volunteers have any second-chance opportunities and not let them live at the charity stripe. Make this team that struggles to score the ball have to score in their half-court offense.

Tennessee wants to make this game ugly. Making a game ugly will take the crowd out of it to some degree and just make it a not fun game to watch. This is the recipe for the Volunteers to walk into Rupp Arena and win this game. Kentucky needs to play smart and take care of the basketball. If the Wildcats have a solid defensive performance, they should leave with the win. Kentucky also has to get out to a hot start, which they did not do in the last meeting.

The Wildcats have a real shot to win this game, but defense is key for Pope’s Wildcats tomorrow night.