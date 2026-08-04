One of these two players needs to be who Mark Pope adds to the 2026-27 Kentucky roster

With the recent court ruling in Colorado, Kentucky coach Mark Pope is working his tail off to try and land an elite player to add to the 2026-27 roster. Last year’s seniors getting another year of eligibility is going to bring a lot of talent back to college basketball this season.

There are still a lot of moving parts to this entire legal situation and a lot to figure out, but regardless to that there are some players who Pope would love to add to this 2026-27 roster. Of the names that Kentucky has been connected to, there are two that make a ton of sense.

Let’s take a look at two players who were just granted eligibility that Pope needs to make a hard push for.

Two players just deemed eligible that Mark Pope has to try and land

Mark Mitchell

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) drives to the basket \against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Mark Mitchell put up some impressive numbers for the Missouri Tigers and was one of the best forwards in all of college basketball. In the SEC for the Tigers, Mitchell averaged 18.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The 6’9 power forward is a force down low and brings that physicality that some feel Pope and the Wildcats are currently missing from the roster. If Kentucky were able to land Mitchell, he would slot in at the four. Pope and the M&Ms would be one of the best three through five trios in the nation.

Mitchell scored a whopping 32 points when the Missouri Tigers lost to Kentucky last year in the SEC Tournament. He is the type of player that can take over a game when he gets things going down low. If Kentucky needs a bucket, Mitchell can be the type of player that can go in and get it. He would be the best fit for Pope to bring into Lexington.

Jaxon Kohler

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against North Dakota State during the first half of NCAA Tournament First Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State power forward Jaxon Kohler is another player who would fit into what Pope wants to do at the four. He averaged 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season for the Spartans. While he is a big help on the glass, Kohler is also a knockdown shooter from deep. He shot 38.9% on over four threes per game last season for Tom Izzo. I would rather Mitchell than Kohler, but the margin is very small. I believe Kohler is a really good player that would bring a spark to this Kentucky team. If Kentucky lands either of these two players, they are immediately a legit national title contender.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.