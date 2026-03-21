Otega Oweh has everyone talking about his epic shot against Santa Clara

The college basketball world has not stopped talking about Otega Oweh's massive buzzer-beater in regulation against Santa Clara to send the game to overytime where the Wildcats eventually picked up the win. It was a thriller, all thanks to Oweh's epic March moment. It's a shot that many Kentucky fans will remember forever, but it may also be a shot that is replayed in March Madness highlight packages for years to come.

Oweh not only hit the biggest shot of the tournament so far, but he also made other big plays when it mattered. He had 28 of his 35 points in the second half and overtime, being the star that Kentucky fans all know him to be. When Oweh takes over a game, there is not much teams can do when he's getting downhill.

That whole sequence of Santa Clara nailing a three with 2.4 left on the clock and Oweh's epic three-point heave at the buzzer really adds to the lure. Oweh's shot had everyone around college basketball talking about it. Here are some of the best reactions to what is seen as the best moment of the NCAA Tournament so far. Madness really delivered in Kentucky's favor this time.

Starting with Mark Pope, here is what he had to say about Oweh's clutch shot: "one of the things I was really proud of was there was no pause, throw your hands up, feel sorry for yourself reaction from our guys. They scrambled, got the ball and Otega raced down the floor and stopped right in front of me and as he raised up, he said 'that's a bucket' and threw it in off the glass."

There are a good number of reactions to the shot on social media. Oweh has gone viral since his shot happened. Let's take a look at some of those tweets.

Hahah Wow Kentucky!! 🤣 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 20, 2026

“OTEGA OWEH HAS JUST ETCHED HIS NAME INTO MARCH MADNESS LORE!”



Spero Dedes and Jim Spanarkel were ready for the madness during the thrilling finish of Santa Clara vs. Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/btsHjDPAau — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2026

From an upset to an all-time moment in 2.4 seconds.



Otega Oweh is a March immortal.



📸 Jeff Curry, Imagn Images pic.twitter.com/zFdXLWHRO1 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 20, 2026

Otega Oweh did what needed to be done for the Kentucky W 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1Jwi4upU2u — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 20, 2026

That shot is something that Kentucky fans in particular will remember for a long time. After the up-and-down season, BBN needed something from the postseason to remember this team by, and what better way than an epic buzzer-beater to highlight an awesome game.