Geno Auriemma Rues Behavior Towards Dawn Staley After UConn's Final Four Loss

We've all experienced regrettable moments in life and then replayed those regrettable moments in our heads, often to the point where we're cringing at ourselves.

For Geno Auriemma, who, after being fed up with the officiating during UConn's Final Four loss to South Carolina, directed his ire towards Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley in a tense postgame interaction, that moment came shortly after the deed itself.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the Huskies bowed out of the NCAA tournament in April, Auriemma told reporters on Monday that he rued his regrettable behavior immediately after the scene unfolded on the court at Mortgage Matchup Center, one that subjected the Huskies coach to widespread criticism.

“You’re just shaking your head, going, ‘Five more seconds. You couldn’t keep it in for five more seconds,’”Auriemma said. “You just feel like a dumb--- for the way it played out. We’re all human and we all do dumb sh--."

What exactly happened with Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley?

As the clock ticked down on the Gamecocks' victory over the Huskies, Auriemma and Staley met at midcourt for the customary postgame handshake. But things quickly turned tense when Auriemma had words for Staley, who fired back. The two ultimately had to be separated by their respective coaching staffs.

Auriemma's anger seemed to be stewing throughout the game—first from what he perceived as Staley's lack of respect for a Final Four tradition in which the coaches meet at half-court and shake hands pregame, then again at the end of the third quarter when he was openly critical of the officiating, which he believed to be in favor of the Gamecocks.

“I think after every game, whether you’re a coach, whether you’re an official, whether you’re a player, the first thing you do is analyze what you think went right, what you think didn’t go right,” Auriemma said. “And, yeah, you do things on a spur of the moment sometimes, but they usually come from things that had been building up for quite some time.”

Auriemma twice released statements in the aftermath of the incident: the first an apology that didn't name Staley, and the second a mea culpa in which Staley was mentioned by name. The two national championship-winning coaches spoke to each other after the incident, with Auriemma indicating he had apologized personally to Staley.

Staley herself, who denied that she had snubbed Auriemma's handshake, encouraged everyone to “turn the page.”

Auriemma unbothered by criticism

Auriemma's actions drew plenty of criticism from the sports world, some of which the UConn coach believed was warranted, but some of which he thought was opportunistic.

“I didn’t see a lot of it,” Auriemma said Monday. “But that’s to be expected. That’s to be expected. I think that maybe some of it was warranted and some of it was, people have been lying in the weeds waiting for that moment. It doesn’t matter what you’ve done for the game. It’s what you just did. Unfortunately, that’s the world we live in today. And it usually is one-sided.

“But the people that understood what it was all about, in a different light, they’re not going to go on the air and say it, they’re not going to write about it, because now they’re going against major Internet or media frenzy. They’re not going to do that. But, again, some of it was warranted. I brought the criticism on myself. I didn’t bring the bull---- that came after on myself.”

Just as Auriemma seems intent on putting the incident behind him, the Huskies will look to put the bad taste from the bitter end of last season behind them in 2026-27. Despite not importing a single player from the transfer portal, the Huskies will remain one of the top teams in the country thanks to a star-studded core headlined by reigning John R. Wooden Award winner Sarah Strong, Blanca Quiñonez, KK Arnold and a promising freshman class.

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