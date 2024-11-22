Otega Oweh setting the tone is a key factor in his hot start to the season
Kentucky basketball is through its first four games of the season, coming off a blowout 97-68 victory over Lipscomb on Tuesday. The Wildcats have the type of team were any given night, a different player may step up in the stat sheet. Through these four games, though, the most consistent has been Otega Oweh, who has been near the top of the stat sheet in every game so far.
Last game out, Oweh had 14 points on 5-6 shooting, 4 rebounds, an assist, and 2 blocks. Mark Pope spoke with the media ahead of Kentucky's matchup with Jackson State on Friday, and he said a key part of Oweh's hot start to the season is his "knack" for really setting the tone to start games and help Kentucky come out strong, which will be crucial when the opponents get tougher.
"Otega (Oweh) has been unbelievable. I don't know if he's the headline guy of any game, but he's the best player in every game almost, give or take. He gets us off to unbelievable starts. Man, he has a knack to start the game. It's been brilliant, actually. He has an impact. His conditioning has gotten better and better. He's not getting fatigued on the floor. He's understanding us better. He's making a defensive impact. ...Otega's been incredible. I'm so proud of him. He might not have been the most highly heralded guy coming in in this portal class, but he's been beautiful with his teammates. He's been really mature about taking advantage of every opportunity he's given and earning them. He's grown immensely since the summer."- Pope on Otega Oweh's hot start.
Oweh has been electric in Kentucky's backcourt, and will be absolutely important in the team's success throughout the season, especially with his hot starts to games to begin the season.