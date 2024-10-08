Predicting Kentucky big man Amari Williams' stats for the 2024-25 season
With Big Blue Madness coming this Friday, it's time to take a look at more player stat predictions. This time, it's big man Amari Williams, who will likely be making his start at the five spot along with Andrew Carr at the four. Williams will be bringing a lot of versatility, especially on the defensive end. With a team full of shooters, the big man will provide defense down low.
Williams, a 7-foot big man, is known for his versatility on defense, and he will be a big factor on that end of the floor for the Wildcats this season. He doesn't just bring defense to the team, but he's also an impressive passer as a big man, and may be the best passer at his size on the team. Defense is certainly his bread and butter, but don't sleep on his playmaking skills.
Let's take a look at what his stats could look like this season.
1. Points - 12 per game
Williams shouldn't be expected to put up too much numbers in the scoring column this season, but with his size, he could end up being a double-double machine. Having put-backs off his or even his teammates misses will help with getting those double-doubles. Last season at Drexel, he averaged 12.2 points per game, and fans shouldn't expect much of an increase there.
2. Rebounds - 9 per game
This stat category will be a big one for Williams this season. As a potential double-double machine for Kentucky, he should reach double-digit or just near it in most of his games for the Wildcats. His size and where he should be positioned on the floor will definitely help, especially if Andrew Carr is used as a stretch-four a lot of the time on offense. That's not even taking into account what these numbers could look like on the defensive end.
3. Assists - 3 per game
Williams is a really good passer, especially for being a 7-foot big man. Having the ball down low will lead to plenty of opportunities for the big man to kick it out to his teammates. That is definitely plausable when thinking of just how many threes Kentucky will be wanting to take each game this season. With shooters surrounding him at all times, plenty of passing opportunities will be there for him.
The 7-foot big man will almost certainly be Kentucky's starting big man this season, and will get the bulk of the minutes at the five spot, and his defensive instincts and versatility will be what keeps those minutes up.