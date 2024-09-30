Predicting Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa's stats for the 2024-25 season
We're inching closer to Big Blue Madness on Oct. 11, and with that, we're taking a look at one of Kentucky's top players heading into the season. Kerr Kriisa, a transfer guard from West Virginia, will be a big part of Mark Pope's system at Kentucky. He will have plenty of opportunities to make a leap in the stat sheet this season, especially with who he has around him.
Last year with the Mountaineers, he averaged 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, shooting 42.9% overall and 42.4% from three-point range, a big improvement from his time at Arizona. He saw his role expand at West Virginia, and now is looking to bring his skills to Lexington. Not only does he bring shooting and passing to the Wildcats, but he also brings a swaggy attitude that fans are really going to love this season.
Let's take a look at what his stat line could look like this season for Kentucky.
1. Points - 12 per game
Don't expect too big of a jump in production with scoring. Last season, he had a big role with West Virginia and averaged 33.5 minutes of action per game. The spacing of Pope's system at Kentucky and how it will allow for more open looks from three-point range will certainly allow for an opportunity for his scoring to increase, but he should have even more opportunities to dish the ball to his teammates. When his the two-guard, he should see more scoring opportunities, but with who is around him, don't expect much of an increase.
2. Assists - 4 per game
With Lamont Butler expected to be the primary point guard, Kriisa will not have a big jump in assist numbers, but the spacing will allow him to get around as much as he averaged during his time with the Mountaineers. When he is the primary point guard role during games, expect him to put emphasis on finding open teammates given as much shooters he will have around him.
3. Rebounds - 2 per game
Kriisa shouldn't have many opportunities on the glass this season given his size. At 6-foot-3, he averaged just 2.5 rebounds last season at West Virginia. That is a respectable number for his size, and Kentucky will have plenty of that down low that should be the reason he sees limited rebound opportunities.
Kriisa will certainly be a fan favorite this season with his attitude on the court, and he can certainly back that up in a Mark Pope system that favors spacing.