Predicting Kentucky's starting lineup with Otega Oweh officially on the 2025-26 roster
Kentucky fans received massive news on Wednesday as a few hours before the deadline, the Wildcat's star guard Otega Oweh pulled his name out of the NBA Draft. Now Oweh joined a jam-packed Kentucky roster full of elite talent that has Mark Pope's team looking like one of the best in college basketball.
This team is deep, as in most positions, there are two players who could start at each position. This is a good problem for the coaching staff to have, as in every game, at least one of these players is going to put up great numbers.
Let's take a look at the projected starting five for the Wildcats with Oweh officially back in Lexington.
Kentucky Basketball Projected Starting Five
Jaland Lowe
Otega Oweh
Kam Williams
Mouhamed Dioubate
Jayden Quaintance *Once healthy
Some have Brandon Garrison listed as the starter for the Wildcats at center, but once Quaintance is back to 100%, he is going to be the starter for this team. There is a chance that Garrison will start the first handful of games while Quaintance gets healthy.
Williams is a bit of a bold pick to start, as he would have to beat out Jasper Johnson, Denzel Aberdeen, and Collin Chandler, but he is capable of doing this. Last season as a freshman at Tulane, Williams showed a lot of promise, and this offseason in Lexington should take him to the next level.
Dioubate will be fighting with Andrija Jelavic for a starting role, but the Alabama transfers SEC experience should put him over the hump to win this job.
There will be a lot of battles for starting roles for this team as the Wildcats have talent from the top to bottom of this 2025-26 roster.