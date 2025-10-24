Predicting the starting lineup for #9 Kentucky vs. #1 Purdue
The matchup between Kentucky and Purdue is finally here, and Big Blue Nation is going to see this team on the floor for the first time. This is the most highly anticipated Kentucky basketball season in a very long time, and this evening it will get rolling.
Many have already penciled in the starting five for this team, but Jaland Lowe will not be playing in this exhibition game, which will throw a wrench in some of the plans for the Wildcats.
Let's take a stab at predicting the starting five for Kentucky in this game, knowing the Wildcats will be without Lowe.
Predicting Kentucky's starting five against #1 Purdue
It seems like there are two different possibilities for the starting five in this game. The three players who are seemingly penciled in to start in this game are Otega Oweh, Mo Dioubate, and Brandon Garrison.
The two guards are who still have to be decided. The two different possibilities that make the most sense are starting Denzel Aberdeen at the one and Jasper Johnson at the two, or starting both Aberdeen and Collin Chandler.
Right now, it seems like what has the highest likelihood of happening is starting Aberdeen and Chandler. This would make the starting five Denzel Aberdeen, Collin Chandler, Otega Oweh, Mo Dioubate, and Brandon Garrison.
There are some positives to Lowe not being on the floor in this game because it will give some other players chances to run the one. This offseason, the point guard position is one that didn't have a lot of depth. The Wildcats have a lot of combo guards that have some experience playing the one, but Lowe is the only natural point guard.
Having depth at point guard is going to be critical for the Wildcats, so this game will show the coaching staff and Big Blue Nation what they have behind Lowe.
Lowe is a solid defender, but Aberdeen and Chandler are both elite high-level defenders, and this will be on display against Purdue when they are guarding Braden Smith.
The goal is to leave this game against the Boilermakers with a high level of confidence that this basketball team is going to be as good as fans believe it will be. Rupp Arena is going to be rowdy for this basketball game, which is coming up this evening at six pm ET. Fans can watch this game on the SEC Network.