Rapper Lil Wayne had a message for Kentucky's Collin Chandler after his poster dunk
Kentucky started the 2025-26 season on Tuesday night as they welcomed the Nicholls Colonels to Rupp Arena. After a sluggish offensive half from the Wildcats, things finally got rolling in the second half, and Kentucky won this game 77-51.
The star of the game for the Wildcats had to be Collin Chandler, who led Kentucky in scoring with 15 points in this game. He went 5-8 from the field and 4-7 from three in Kentucky's first win of the season.
The highlight of the game from Chandler was his poster dunk that sent Rupp Arena into a frenzy. This was a massive slam dunk for Chandler, where he cocked it back and threw it down over a defender.
Now, a famous rapper is talking about his dunk. Lil Wayne took to social media after the dunk and shared his thoughts on Chandler's slam.
Here is what Lil Wayne had to say after Chandler's big-time poster dunk: "Collin Chandler OH MY LAMB!!! Ya durrty absolutely filthy brudda."
Lil Wayne is one of the biggest rappers in the world, so it is cool to see that he saw Chandler's big-time slam.
After the game, Chandler was asked about the dunk, and he had this to say, “It felt good. I’ve gotten a few so far, but it’s my first time having somebody jump with me this time. It was fun.”
Chandler is correct that this is the first time a player has jumped with him. He has dunked multiple times this season, but this was the first one that ended in a poster.
When it comes to the overall play, Chandler was exceptional in the second half of this game. Chandler has had to run the point with Jaland Lowe out, and this did not go well for the sophomore.
In the second half of the game, Chandler was able to fall back to his natural position and come off the ball. In this half, he went 4-4 from the field, including three makes from deep and his slam.
Hopefully, Chandler can be an offensive spark off the bench for this team alongside Jasper Johnson. Chandler is more of a natural two, so playing this spot is going to lead to better production for the sophomore. Chandler played incredible defense all game long, so if he can get going scoring the ball, he is going to put up big-time numbers for Pope's Wildcats.