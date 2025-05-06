Reece Potter has a 'special' opportunity ahead living out his dream at Kentucky
On Monday, Kentucky added a depth piece in Miami (OH) transfer 7-footer Reece Potter. It's not only an addition to the frontcourt depth, but it's an addition of someone who knows what it's like to represent the name across his chest. Potter is a Lexington native, graduating from Lexington Catholic High School in 2023. After spending two seasons with the Redhawks at Miami, Potter is coming back home.
Growing up a Kentucky fan, Potter now gets to fulfill his dream and put on a Kentucky jersey in a chase for that ninth National Championship. Kentucky Wildcats on SI spoke with Potter's AAU coach, Steve Quattrocchi of Griffin Elite, about what Kentucky is getting in the 7-footer and what it means to him to represent his home state, back again in his hometown, but this time, in Rupp Arena.
"Reece is a stretch-five who can block and alter shots at the rim. With his offensive skills, he’s well suited to play in the Mark Pope offense and will also offer some defense with his ability to switch across multiple positions on that end of the floor. Obviously, Reece being from Lexington makes the opportunity even more special for him, as he will have the opportunity to compete for national championships in his hometown."- Potter's AAU coach
In his senior season at Lexington Catholic, Potter led his team to the 11th Region Championship, ultimately falling short. He averaged a team-high 17.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Then, at Miami last season, Potter averaged 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.1 minutes per game. Potter's love for Kentucky won out in his transfer portal recruitment, with teams like North Carolina and Washington expressing significant interest.
Now Potter is getting live out a lifelong dream that many Kentucky kids dream of, and that's representing the team you grew up watching by putting on the jersey and playing in front of Big Blue Nation in Rupp Arena.