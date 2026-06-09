Ryan Hampton could help Kentucky land the #1 player in the 2027 class

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats got their first commitment of the 2027 class, landing five-star Ryan Hampton, who is the #6 player in the class. Big Blue Nation was very excited to land Hampton, knowing how bad the last cycle went for Coach Pope and the staff. It sounds like newly hired assistant coach Mo Williams had a large role in landing Hampton, so Pope has a new recruiting weapon on his staff.

As Hampton is committed to Kentucky now, the staff will move their sights onto some new elite talent in the 2027 class, and one of those players is the #1 player in the class, Marcus Spears Jr. The 6’9, 210-pound power forward is going to be a superstar and has a real shot to be the #1 pick in the NBA Draft.

Marcus Spears Jr just moves different 👀 @Mspearsjr



The 2027 forward looks to lead FaZe to their first OTE championship starting this Thursday 7pm vs Cold Hearts 🍿



semifinals Game 3:

12 PTS l 7 REB l 4 AST l 2 STL l 63% FG pic.twitter.com/XIk7TKyUig — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) March 1, 2026

The Wildcats are going to make a big push after Spears Jr., and luckily enough, he has a very close relationship with Hampton. The two happen to be cousins, which could help Pope, Williams, and the rest of the staff land the nation's best high school recruit. The two have taken the floor together a lot lately, and they could be a dynamic duo in Lexington.

The hope now for Kentucky is that Hampton will be in the ear of his cousin over the next few months to see if he can get him to follow to Lexington to play for Coach Pope and the Wildcats. Spears Jr. would be a really good system fit for the Wildcats because he can shoot the ball at a high level, but this isn’t the best part about his game.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

The part about the game of Spear Jr. that really stands out on film to me is his physicality. To play the four in the SEC, you have to be very physical, and that is something that Spear Jr. does not lack at all. When he gets the ball on the block, he will not be denied trying to score, and Big Blue Nation is going to love that if he ends up in Lexington.

Next steps for the Wildcats in this recruitment will hopefully be for Spears Jr. to get on campus for a visit. If Coach Pope is able to get this set up soon, there will be a lot of buzz surrounding Kentucky in this recruitment, knowing the Wildcats just added his cousin. This will be a recruitment for Kentucky fans to pay attention to over the coming months.

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