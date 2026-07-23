Jack "Goose" Givens explains which Kentucky player has surprised him most this summer

Mark Pope had to make some big moves in the power forward room, and he brought in two players Big Blue Nation is very excited about. Those two players are Ousmane N’Diaye and Justin McBride. Last season at JMU, McBride put up some very impressive numbers. McBride averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game for the Dukes.

The 6’8 forward is back up at high-level basketball, and Big Blue Nation believes he is going to put up some impressive numbers this year in Lexington. At practice, Kentucky legend Jack “Goose” Givens was asked about which player has surprised him most this summer, and McBride was his answer.

Dec 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; James Madison Dukes forward Justin McBride (21) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 103-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is what Goose had to say about McBride: “Well, I know McBride is out right now and not practicing, but he’s been one of the big surprises. I didn’t know for sure what to expect from him. He’s a little quicker than I thought, quicker than he looks. Better jumper than I thought, better jumper than he looks like he should be. He shoots it lights out. I mean, if you leave him open, he’s made shots and will continue to do that. He’s going to be a very valuable player. Interesting because he may or may not start, but he’s going to get some key minutes. He’s going to be one of those guys when you look and say, well, he’s playing well, the team is playing well, and if he’s not, the team may not be. But I’ve been really impressed with McBride.”

Last season the defense was an issue for McBride, but he is working very hard to get himself in better shape, and this should help him on the defensive end of the floor. This added athleticism isn’t going to make McBride an elite defender, but it could get him to a level where he isn’t a liability.

Feb 4, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack forward Justin McBride (21) and Air Force Falcons center Wesley Celichowski (51) battle for the ball in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I still predict N’Diaye to start at the four for the Wildcats. We have also heard some very good things about the offseason he has had. Knowing the four was a problem for Pope and the Wildcats last season, it is very exciting to see that he has two players who will run his system at a high level.

The veteran McBride is ready to play SEC basketball, and I believe his best season of college basketball is still ahead of him. His averages won’t be as good as they were last year at JMU, but based on his minutes per game, McBride is going to have a big-time impact.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.