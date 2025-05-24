Should Kentucky basketball fans be concerned about the backup point guard position?
The Kentucky Wildcats have an elite roster heading into the 2025-26, making Mark Pope's team one of the favorites to win a national title this season. While this roster is deep from top to bottom, there is one position that has some fans concerned about this season, and it would have to be backup point guard.
This week, Jaland Lowe pulled his name out of the draft, so he will be the starter for the Wildcats, and many anticipate him putting together an incredible season in the SEC.
Lowe is a great starting point guard but after Acaden Lewis decommitted from Kentucky there is now some concern with who will backup the Pitt transfer.
Kentucky has a lot of guards who are more naturally combo guards but could run the point. Players like Jasper Johnson, Denzel Aberdeen, and Collin Chandler would all fit this description. More than likely, one of these players will need to step up and be the backup point guard when Lowe comes off the floor.
The good news is Coach Pope will have the entire offseason to try and find a way to shape one of the players into more of a point guard.
Aberdeen and Johnson seem like the two players most likely to fit into this role as they can handle the ball, but Chandler did play some point guard toward the tail end of last season.
Coach Pope is going to make it work, but backup point guard is something to monitor during the offseason for this Kentucky team.