Standout players from Kentucky's 87-68 win against WKU
Kentucky basketball was back in action once again on Tuesday, hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers inside Rupp Arena. A slow start, but Kentucky was tested in a good way by a WKU defense that showed a lot of aggressiveness and forced the Wildcats to adjust more in the second half.
The Wildcats struggled shooting the entire night, going just 8-29 from three-point range. The crazy part? Kentucky still managed to score 87 points on a cold shooting night. Kentucky was led on Tuesday by three players in double figures. Andrew Carr and Otega Oweh had 18 points, followed by Lamont Butler with 14.
Let's take a closer look at those three standouts from Tuesday's win.
1. Andrew Carr
Carr was on one Tuesday and served as a big focal point in Kentucky's offensive success. The four-man finished with 18 points on 6-8 shooting overall, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and a block. Carr had a couple of trips to the free-throw line, too, going 6-8 there. The big man had 18 points all without making a single three. He got his points all from the paint against the Hilltoppers. His size playing the four position makes him a tough matchup for opposing defenses.
2. Otega Oweh
Oweh is usually one to get the Wildcats off to their fast starts to start these games, like he has done in every game so far, but it took him nearly half of the first half to really get into rhythm. Once he did, though, he was as efficient as usual. He finished the game with 18 points, which were split evenly between the two halves, and 4 rebounds. He shot 6-14 overall, 1-3 from deep, and went 5-6 from the free-throw line. He's been very consistent this season as one of Kentucky's top scorers.
3. Lamont Butler
Butler has contributed pretty well in every area of the game, and that has shown up on the stat sheet this season. He's kind of like a jack-of-all-trades with how he impacts the game. The 6-2 guard can get to the rim, shoot, dish passes to his teammates, and mostly, impact the game defensively as one of the best defensive guards in the country. He had another efficient game in the stat sheet with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal. He went just 3-9 overall, but made up for it getting to the line a lot, going 8-12 from the charity stripe.
These three standouts have consistently been some of Kentucky's best players this season, and Kentucky fans saw why on Tuesday. When it takes some time to get going and it's an off shooting night, you have guys that step up. Carr, Oweh, and Butler were big boosts for the Wildcats on Tuesday.