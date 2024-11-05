Standouts from Kentucky's season-opening win against Wright State
Kentucky started off the season right on Monday with a 103-62 win over Wright State. It featured a lot of ball-movement, impressive defense, and some very efficient shooting. When the Wildcats play defense like they did against the Raiders, they'll be even more of a threat. They forced Wright State to shoot 35.3% overall and 18.5% from three-point range, going just 5-27 from deep. The Wildcats, on the offensive end, dished out 30 assists on their 39 made shots.
A couple of Wildcats were huge in the blowout win. Let's take a look at a couple of standouts.
1. Otega Oweh
The star of the night, Oweh had a game-high 21 points on 8-9 shooting overall and a perfect 3-3 from deep. He also added 3 rebounds, an assist, a block, and 3 steals. He is the epitomy of turning defense into offense quickly, and he did just that. He has a knack for picking the defense's pocket and attacking the rim on the offensive end. He has showcased that in the exhibition games, and we saw it again tonight. Get used to this, BBN.
2. Koby Brea
Brea found his groove on Monday night showing off his impressive shooting ability as one of the more efficient shooters in all of college basketball. He had 18 points on 7-8 shooting overall and 4-4 from three, along with 2 rebounds and 2 assists. When he gets more shots up like he did on Monday night, he's as dangerous as anyone on this Kentucky roster.
3. Amari Williams
Williams has played in just one game, obviously, and he already has his first of probably many double-doubles to come this season. He finished with 12 points on 5-6 shooting, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, a block, and a steal. He's a force on the glass, and his versatility can make it to where he may get a triple-double this season, too, with how he passes the ball. He'll definitely be on double-double watch in nearly every game this season.
The Wildcats had a feel-good win to kick off the season and the beginning of the Mark Pope era, and they'll be back in action on Saturday in Rupp Arena against Bucknell.