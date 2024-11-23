Takeaways from Kentucky's 108-59 win over Jackson State
Kentucky basketball was back in action on Friday night, and had another dominating win, this time over Jackson State. The Wildcats did more of what we know this team to be on Friday, spreading the ball around and putting up shots in a really exciting fast-paced brand of basketball, winning 108-59. Koby Brea led with 22 points, and Otega Oweh with 21 on the night.
Let's dive into some takeaways.
1. Players responded to Mark Pope's desired number of three-point attempts
After Kentucky's win against Lipscomb, Mark Pope noted that the Wildcats attempted just 25 threes, but he wants that number to be around 35. Kentucky cruised to that number of Friday, putting up 39 attempts and making 17 of them. Koby Brea was on fire from deep tonight, going 5-8 from three-point range. Jaxson Robinson also went 4-10 from there, and Collin Chandler went 2-3. As much as Kentucky shares the ball, finding the open man and letting it fly from three is a huge strength of the team.
2. Kentucky shared the ball all night
The Wildcats were once again spreading the wealth, having plenty of assists that led to many players in the scoring column. Kentucky had 29 assists on 40 made shots tonight, and plenty of players scored the ball. The Wildcats had 5 different guys in double-fugures, and it further proves just how unselfish this team is. They aren't hesitant to make the extra pass to the open man. That's especially the case with Kerr Kriisa, who had no points but had 7 assists.
3. Kentucky capitalized off of impressive defense
Kentucky's defense was superb against Jackson State. The Wildcats forced 17 turnovers and had 24 points off of them. Fast-break points were big too, and it's all thanks to disrupting on the defensive end. Kentucky had 43 points in transition, with Jackson State only having 7 points. The Wildcats were really disruptive with 13 steals, as well as 9 blocks.
Kentucky will be back in action on Tuesday against Western Kentucky inside Rupp Arena. These Wildcats are fun to watch, and Big Blue Nation is excited.