Takeaways from Kentucky's feel-good blowout win over Eastern Illinois on Friday
The Kentucky Wildcats were back in the friendly confines on Rupp Arena on Friday to take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Wildcats were in search of a much-needed feel-good win after an embarassing performance against Louisville on the road Tuesday. Well, they certainly got it after a dominating performance, especially on the defensive end, led to a blowout 99-53 victory.
Mo Dioubate led the Cats with a double-double, putting up 20 points and 11 rebounds, adding two steals and two blocks. Let's take a look at a few takeaways from Friday's performance.
Kentucky's defense responded after a rough showing on Tuesday
The Wildcats had an embarassing performance on Tuesaday against Louisville, and especially so in transition. Kentucky allowed 34 points on the night in the first eight seconds of the shot clock against Louisville, and really struggled containing their top shooters. Mikel Brown Jr., Ryan Conwell, and Liam McKneely combined for 27 of the Cardinals' 40 three-point attempts. But on Friday, the Wildcats absolutely locked down an Eastern Illinois offense that, in fairness, is one of the worst in college basketball analytically, but the Wildcats needed this good of a game defensively to respond, and they did. The Cats allowed just 53 points on 33 percent shooting on the night overall. It all started in the first half when the Wildcats allowed just four points in 11 minutes towards the end of the half, where they really began to blow the lead open. Their were a few big droughts like that for the Panthers, as Kentucky's pressure was too much.
Kentucky's offense found its flow again
After looking rattled for much of the Louisville game, with an assist-to-turnover ratio of just 14-14, the Wildcats were much, much more efficient on the offensive end. Kentucky stuck to the gameplan, and like Notre Dame did in their 20-point win over the Panthers, the WIldcats took advantage of really attacking the rim and pushing the pace. They shot 60 percent from the field overall, as well as getting good looks from three thanks to their ability to space the floor and find open guys on the perimeter. The Cats shot 9-25 from three, too. Mark Pope has preached volume from deep, and Kentucky certainly was able to get a good number of looks off from there.
Kentucky absolutely needed a dominating performance like this, not only after coming off the rough game they had at Louisville, but to get some confidence in the squad, especially with Aberdeen expected to man the point guard role with Lowe likely out on Tuesday against Michigan State, too. This one couldn't have come at a better time with the Wildcats traveling to New York City to take on the #17 Tom Izzo-lead Spartans in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.