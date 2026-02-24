Miami vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24

A pair of Florida teams battle on Tuesday night in the ACC, as the Florida State Seminoles are eyeing a fourth win in a row when they take on the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami is 21-6 this season and 10-4 in ACC play, just three games back of the conference-leading Duke Blue Devils. Still, oddsmakers are giving Florida State a chance to pull off the upset tonight, setting the Hurricanes as just 2.5-point favorites on the road.

The Seminoles won the first meeting between these teams, 65-63, and they’ve been rolling as of late, upsetting the Clemson Tigers in their last game. While Florida State is likely going to miss the NCAA Tournament since it’s just one game over .500, it does rank in the top-85 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency metrics this season.

Miami had a four-game winning streak snapped against the ranked Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, but can it bounce back to split the season series with Florida State?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this ACC showdown on Tuesday night.

Miami vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Miami -2.5 (-105)

Florida State +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Miami: -135

Florida State: +114

Total

154.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Miami vs. Florida State How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Tucker Center

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Miami record: 21-6

Florida State record: 14-13

Miami vs. Florida State Key Players to Watch

Robert McCray V, Guard, Florida State

Earlier this season, McCray had a big game against the Hurricanes, scoring 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting while adding four boards, four assists and three blocks. The senior guard is averaging 15.7 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from 3, and he’s really turned things on as of late.

McCray has 20 or more points in three of his last four games, including a 29-point masterpiece in the win over Clemson. That was on the heels of a 27-point game in a win over Boston College.

So, the Hurricanes are going to have their hands full with the veteran guard as FSU aims to win a fourth in a row.

Miami vs. Florida State Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have fared pretty well against the spread this season, with the Hurricanes going 6-2 on the road while the Seminoles are 9-5-1 at home.

Florida State is starting to play better as of late, getting over .500 with this three-game winning streak, but I’m going to sell high on Tuesday.

The Seminoles are still just the No. 71 team in KenPom, and they have struggled shooting the ball this season, ranking 200th in effective field goal percentage and 279th in 3-point percentage. The Hurricanes don’t shoot the 3 much better (191st), but they’re a much better shooting team overall ranking 32nd in effective field goal percentage.

Miami is also a top-40 team in KenPom, ranking 46th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 41st in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Florida State may have won the first meeting between these teams, but Miami lost the turnover battle and shot just 4-for-16 from beyond the arc.

I think the Hurricanes are a much better team than they showed in that matchup, and there’s a reason they’re 10-4 in ACC play overall. I’ll take them to even the season series on Tuesday.

Pick: Miami Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.